Assam renames 1,281 madrasas ME schools

The Department of School Education in Assam has officially announced the renaming of 1,281 Madrasa Education (ME) institutions ME Schools.

Spearheaded by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA), this transformation involves converting government and provincialised madrasas into regular schools.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared pivotal details about this change on December 13 through a post on a microblogging site.

He emphasized the significant shift, saying, “Following the conversion of all government and provincialized madrasas into general schools under SEBA, the Department of School Education Assam has issued a notification today changing the names of 1281 ME madrasas to ME Schools. Here is the link for the list of schools.”

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had expressed his intention to shut down all madrasas, the Islamic religious schools, in the state.