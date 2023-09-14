Assam, Meghalaya CMs meet to resolve border row

In a significant development, the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Assam, Conrad K. Sangma and Himanta Biswa Sarma, respectively, convened an informal meeting at the Meghalaya Secretariat to address the longstanding border disputes between the two states.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed the mutual commitment of the states to collaboratively find solutions to the remaining six areas of contention between Assam and Meghalaya. He emphasized their dedication to resolving these issues amicably.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma for his support in facilitating the construction of the Karbi Hemtum in Shillong.

He stressed the importance of the two states working together to resolve the border dispute and expressed optimism about the eventual resolution of the six remaining differences.

While the meeting was conducted informally, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that it paves the way for a formal meeting in the near future. He underlined that these discussions were essential as confidence-building measures between the neighboring states.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma underscored the significance of ongoing dialogue for enhancing mutual understanding and addressing the issues at hand. Although no definitive outcomes were reached during the informal meeting, various conditions, situations, and concerns were discussed.

The discussions also encompassed matters related to the Regional Committees of both states, with mention of significant progress and recent agreements on border posts. Confidence Building Measures were also part of the agenda.

It is important to note that no official announcements were made following the informal meeting. Both states anticipate a formal meeting in the coming days, during which they hope to reach agreements and provide official updates on the progress made during these discussions.