Assam Govt detects 220 illegal coal mines in Umrangso; Judicial probe ordered amid rescue efforts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday said 220 illegal coal mines have been detected in the Umrangso region, raising alarms over the environmental, legal, and safety challenges posed by unregulated mining activities.

The discovery was made possible through satellite imagery, which revealed the proliferation of coal mines in the area.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters, Sarma emphasised the importance of understanding how these mines emerged.

Advertisement

“Satellite imagery has been instrumental in identifying the 220 mines in the region. We are now studying their origins to trace the lapses that enabled such illegal operations,” he stated.

This comes on the heels of a tragic incident in Dima Hasao district, where four miners lost their lives, and five remain missing after a flooded coal quarry collapsed.

The government has pledged an ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased miners and the five missing individuals, regardless of whether they are found alive or dead.

In response to the grave situation, the Assam government has constituted a judicial inquiry commission led by Justice Anima Hazarika, a former Judge of the Gauhati High Court.

The commission will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causes behind the illegal mining and identify officers, individuals, and institutions accountable for these lapses.

Furthermore, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to probe the incident in detail, based on the First Information Report (FIR) already registered. The SIT will work under the close supervision of Justice Anima Hazarika to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the investigation process.

Acknowledging the environmental and safety hazards posed by unregulated mining, the Assam government has directed the Mines and Minerals Department to collaborate with central agencies to identify and shut down all existing illegal rat-hole mines. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be introduced to enforce a strict ban on rat-hole mining, a notorious practice that has been linked to environmental degradation and recurring mining tragedies.

Meanwhile, rescue operations to locate the five missing miners trapped in the flooded coal quarry are facing severe challenges. Officials have reported that seepage from underground streams is slowing down the dewatering process, despite the deployment of multiple pumps to drain the water.

“Water is being continuously pumped out, but the process remains slow due to suspected underground water replenishment,” officials stated. Efforts are ongoing, but the pace of water receding remains a major hurdle in the rescue operation.

Umrangso, a region known for its coal reserves, has long been marred by allegations of illegal mining and environmental negligence. Rat-hole mining, a dangerous and illegal method where miners dig narrow, vertical shafts to extract coal, has been rampant despite legal prohibitions. These practices have not only led to repeated loss of life but also caused irreparable harm to the region’s ecology.