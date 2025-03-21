Assam govt offers free accommodation to top civilian state award recipients

The Assam government on Friday announced free accommodation for recipients of the state’s highest civilian awards at Assam Bhawans and circuit houses.

The initiative, which took immediate effect, covers recipients of the Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh, and Assam Gaurav awards, allowing them to stay for up to 15 days at a time.

The official notification stated that the awardees are entitled to an initial stay of seven days, with the option to extend for another eight days, bringing the total stay duration to 15 days at one go.

However, to avail of the extended stay, prior intimation must be sent to the General Administration Department (GAD) at gad.assam@gov.in at least one week in advance.

The government has made it clear that this policy will remain in force until further orders.

Assam’s highest civilian awards, namely Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurabh, and Assam Gaurav, were introduced to recognize and celebrate the achievements of individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society, be it in public service, literature, sports, culture, or other significant domains.

These awards are annually conferred on Assam Divas (December 2) and are considered the highest form of civilian recognition by the state. The Assam Baibhav is the highest among the three, followed by Assam Saurabh and Assam Gaurav.