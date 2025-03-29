Assam Government Announces Electricity Tariff Reduction

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a reduction of Rs 1 per unit in electricity tariffs in the state, effective from April 1.

Additionally, consumers will receive an extra rebate of Rs 1 per unit at the end of the year, further lowering electricity costs for households and businesses across the state.

Advertisement

The announcement was made during a public meeting in Dudhnai while Sarma was campaigning for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections.

Advertisement

Addressing gathering , the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to providing economic relief through strategic subsidies and welfare-oriented policies.

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is expected to release further details regarding the rebate mechanism and its implementation in the coming days.

According to Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission (AERC) under the new tariff structure, electricity charges for the Jeevan Dhara, domestic A and B and high tension domestic consumers will see a decrease of RS 1 per kilowatt hour.