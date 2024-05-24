Assam govt confirms illicit liquor not cholera as cause of 11 deaths at tea estate

The Assam government on Friday said the deaths of 11 individuals at Tonganagaon Tea Estate in Upper Assam were caused by the consumption of illicit liquor rather than cholera.

During a media briefing in Tinsukia district, clarified that the deceased workers from the Tonganagaon Tea Estate did not succumb to cholera or diarrhea.

“Comprehensive tests conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found no germs of cholera or diarrhea in the bodies of the deceased,” Paul stated.

He further elaborated that the health department and district administration have determined that while some workers died due to the consumption of illicit liquor, others succumbed to different health issues.

“A fact-finding committee was rushed to the garden to ascertain the exact reasons for so many deaths in such a short span of time,” he added.

In response to the crisis, a 24-hour mobile medical camp has been established in the Tonganagaon Tea Estate to address any immediate health concerns. Over the past week, the tea estate has seen the tragic deaths of 11 individuals.

The excise department has been instructed to take stringent measures against the production of illegal liquor. “The department has been directed to destroy all illegal dens where illicit liquor is brewed,” Paul mentioned.

Initially, the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Tinsukia district committee, claimed that the deaths were due to cholera and diarrhoea. They provided a list of the deceased and reported that many others were hospitalized.

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his concern and directed state Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and the District Commissioner to take immediate action. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

This tragic incident has highlighted the urgent need for stringent measures to curb the production and consumption of illicit liquor in the region. It has also prompted a thorough review of health and safety protocols in the tea estates of Assam. The government and health authorities are now focusing on preventing such incidents in the future, ensuring the safety and well-being of the tea garden workers, and addressing any underlying health concerns that may arise.