Assam government reconsiders tree felling plan amid protests to preserve historic Dighalipukhuri

Amid rising public outcry over the proposed felling of ancient trees at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced efforts to find an alternative plan to safeguard the city’s environmental and historical heritage.

On Wednesday, Sarma shared on social media that the government is committed to balancing infrastructure development with heritage preservation, pledging that the Public Works Department would explore alternative routes for the planned flyover between Dighalipukhuri and Noonmati.

The Chief Minister’s assurance followed a day of impassioned protests, with hundreds gathering at the historic Dighalipukhuri site to oppose the tree-cutting initiative.

Citizens from various backgrounds rallied to protect the centuries-old trees, arguing that they are essential to Guwahati’s ecosystem, providing shade, clean air, and a habitat for birds.

Prominent figures, including political analyst Apurban Baruah, educationist Indrani Dutta, historian Monorama Sarma, politician Ajoy Dutta, writer Ratna Bharali Talukdar, Congress leader Meera Borthakur, and actor Aghradeep Baruah, lent their voices to the protest, calling for a sustainable approach that would avoid damaging the heritage site.

Advocate Angshuman Bora urged the Gauhati High Court to intervene, stating, “The heritage of Dighalipukhuri must be preserved.” The protesters hope the government’s reassessment will lead to a solution that aligns with Guwahati’s cultural legacy and environmental needs.