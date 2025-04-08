Parents protest against fee hike in Delhi private schools

Amid soaring temperatures crossing 40°C, parents across Delhi staged protests outside several private schools on Tuesday, demanding a rollback of what they termed as “arbitrary fee hikes.”

The demonstrations took place in front of prominent institutions like DPS Dwarka, Mother Divine School in Rohini, and Doon Public School in Paschim Vihar.

At DPS Dwarka, parents alleged that 19 students were locked in the library for hours over fee payment issues—even being escorted to the bathroom—sparking outrage and loud protests against the administration.

Parents are urging swift government intervention to ensure a smooth start to the new academic session.

The matter has also taken a political turn, with both AAP and BJP trading accusations.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, in a press briefing on Monday, reiterated the government’s commitment to curbing commercialization in education.

He criticized the previous AAP-led administration, stating that only 75 out of 1,677 private schools were audited annually during their tenure.

“We will make every possible effort to safeguard the interests of Delhi’s children,” said Sood.