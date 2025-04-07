Rajasthan LoP, PCC chief record statements before CID in protest-related FIR

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully, and the state Congress president, Govind Singh Dotasara, recorded their statements before the CID Crime Branch of the state police in Udaipur on Monday. This is in connection with an FIR filed against them on June 24, 2024.

Jully and Dotasara were summoned by the CID-CB Udaipur office in relation to a case linked to their party’s protest against what they termed the “failure of the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government.”

Later, Dotasara took to his X handle, calling the FIR and the summons a form of “harassment.” He wrote, “None of us Congress workers can be intimidated or subdued by fake and fabricated cases. Even if 100 such cases are filed against us, we will stand our ground and fight back.”

He further questioned whether police agencies would show the same speed and eagerness in investigating serious cases registered against BJP legislators and ministers.

Speaking to media persons, LoP Jully clarified that neither he nor Dotasara had participated in the demonstration in Kota. “I had a fracture in my forearm,” he said.

“They cannot scare us away with fake cases,” Jully asserted.