ABVP stage protest against fee hike by DSEU

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Monday, staged a protest in front of GB Pant Engineering College in Okhla against the recent fee hike by Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) demanding that the administration should roll back the fee hike.

The saffron organization announced that the protest would continue through various means until the hiked fee is reversed and the “corrupt” administration stops its anti-student policies.

Advertisement

The students, in a statement, have made it clear that they would not pay the fees arbitrarily hiked by the adeministration until the decision to hike the fees is revoked.

Advertisement

Speaking during the protest, ABVP Delhi Secretary Sarthak Sharma stated that the sudden fee hike at DSEU is caught the students unawares. They are struggling not only with the fee issue but also with the lack of basic facilities. To address these issues, hundreds of students are protesting under ABVP’s leadership.

After a prolonged protest, the students presented their demands to the director, who assured them that their concerns would be addressed promptly.