Assam Cong MP lodges complaint against for alleged MCC violations

Assam Congress MP and Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency candidate Pradyut Bordoloi has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that Sarma offered financial incentives to all ration cardholders during the ongoing election campaign.

The complaint, filed with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on April 9, accused Sarma of promising to deposit Rs 10,000 into the bank account of every ration cardholder post-election, which Bordoloi considers a violation of the MCC.

He argued that such promises not only raise moral questions but also attempt to influence voters through financial incentives, thus compromising the integrity of the electoral process.

Bordoloi urges the ECI to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take appropriate action against Sarma, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Northeast, for his alleged misconduct.

Additionally, Bordoloi has filed another complaint with the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), accusing the BJP of continuing a controversial socio-economic survey despite receiving a show-cause notice from the CEO on April 6.

On April 5, the Assam CEO’s office issued a show-cause notice to the ruling BJP following allegations of MCC violations by the CPM.

The CPM accused the BJP of collecting data from individuals under the pretext of conducting a socio-economic survey to expand the beneficiary pool under a government scheme.