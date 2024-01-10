Assam CM’s FB account targetted by hackers in Pakistan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there was an attempted hack on his Facebook account and attributed it to unknown hackers, hinting at a potential origin in Pakistan.

He stated that an investigation was on into the matter.

“Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators. @DGPAssamPolice

@assampolice,” Sarma tweeted on Wednesday.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another episode where a fabricated video distorted his speech, shared just a day earlier.

Expressing concern over such deliberate attempts to mislead people ahead of elections, Sarma vowed that those spreading misinformation would face legal consequences.

The Chief Minister’s revelation prompted Assam’s Director General of Police to assure a swift investigation, pledging to register a criminal case against those responsible for the fake video.