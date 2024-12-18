Assam CM urges ministers to focus on development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a directive advising ministers to avoid political commentary and refrain from participating in political interviews.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) emphasized the government’s commitment to citizen-centric initiatives and ongoing developmental programmes, urging ministers to remain focused on their responsibilities. The directive stated:“The government is vigorously pursuing an ambitious agenda of socio-economic development. The 12 Days of Development programme will soon be followed by further citizen-centric interventions and initiatives. In light of these efforts, it is crucial to remain focused and avoid distractions,” a statement from CMO said.

According to the directive, such statements not only distract public attention but also undermine the government’s developmental agenda. The CMO highlighted that some ministers, when engaging with the media, have made political comments or responded to provocative questions, leading to sensationalized narratives. “Certain sections of the media provoke ministers to make sensational comments, which derail the focus on governance and development,” the directive noted.

To mitigate such distractions, the Chief Minister has instructed ministers to keep media interactions strictly centered on developmental activities and to refrain from reacting to political provocations.The statement concluded with a call for unity and diligence in implementing government policies and programs aimed at transforming Assam’s socio-economic landscape.