Assam CM Sarma criticises Bengal flood management, predicts end of Soren’s tenure in Jharkhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sharply criticised the West Bengal government for its handling of the recent floods in the state.

In a tweet, Sarma expressed his dismay, stating that the people of Bengal are enduring hardships due to the inefficiency of their government.

He further expressed his surprise that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not holding her officials accountable but instead blaming Jharkhand by blocking its borders.

Advertisement

Sarma also pointed out the silence of Jharkhand’s Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the issue, while the central BJP government clarified that Jharkhand is not responsible for Bengal’s floods.

Sarma stressed that this is a matter of dignity for the people of Jharkhand and urged them to reconsider their support for the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), accusing the party of prioritising politics over state welfare.

In a separate statement, Sarma announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Santal today as part of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra, which he believes will signal the end of Soren’s tenure in Jharkhand. He also accused Soren of showing more respect to Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders than to BJP figures like Amit Shah.

Sarma’s comments come amidst growing political tensions in Jharkhand, where he predicts the BJP will reclaim power.