Assam-Mizoram to resume border level official talks on April 25

The Governments of Assam and Mizoram are set to resume official-level talks on April 25 in Guwahati in a renewed bid to resolve their decades-old border dispute.

The upcoming meeting marks a crucial follow-up to the fourth round of ministerial-level discussions held on August 9, 2024, in Aizawl.

Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga said the state is in the process of finalizing the names of its delegation members, likely to be led by Home Secretary Vanlalmawia.

This round of talks follows a previously scheduled meeting in March, which Mizoram had to defer due to a state assembly session and a visit by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

That round was attended by Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga and Assam’s Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora.

The earlier discussions concluded with a joint statement reaffirming both states’ commitment to maintaining peace along the disputed areas and adhering to conditions agreed upon during previous meetings.

It was also agreed that detailed studies would be conducted by both sides to work out modalities for a long-term solution. Another round of ministerial-level talks was expected before March 31, 2025, but it did not take place.

Three Mizoram districts—Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit—share a 164.6-kilometre-long border with Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts. The dispute centers around differing interpretations of boundary lines drawn during the British colonial era.

Mizoram bases its claim on the 1875 notification under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), which demarcated the Inner Line Reserved Forest (ILRF) as the boundary.

According to Mizoram, this demarcation reflects the historical and tribal understanding of territorial limits and includes approximately 509 square miles of forest land that it considers part of its territory.

On the other hand, Assam maintains that the boundary defined in a 1933 map prepared by the Survey of India holds constitutional validity. The map, however, is rejected by Mizoram, which argues it was created without the consultation of Mizo tribal leaders.

Due to the absence of ground-level demarcation, overlapping claims have persisted for decades, occasionally resulting in violence.

The most serious escalation occurred on July 26, 2021, when a deadly clash near Vairengte in Mizoram claimed the lives of seven individuals—six Assam Police personnel and one civilian—and left many injured.

Despite multiple rounds of dialogue and intermittent peace, a permanent resolution remains elusive. Both state governments have emphasized the need for continued dialogue, mutual understanding, and maintenance of status quo until a final agreement is reached.

The Mizoram delegation is expected to depart Aizawl for Guwahati on April 24. The upcoming meeting is being seen as a crucial opportunity to de-escalate tensions and lay the groundwork for future negotiations.