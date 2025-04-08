Assam third fastest growing state in India: Himanta

Assam has emerged as the third fastest-growing state in India, clocking a GDP growth rate of 7.94% at constant prices, claimed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

“Assam is now India’s 3rd fastest growing state,with a GDP growth rate of 7.94% at constant prices. Our pro-investor policies & sustained investments in infrastructure, institutions & individuals are driving this growth.A few years ago, this was unthinkable,” Sarma wrote on microblogging site X.

Advertisement

Notably, earlier this month Sarma said that the state is consistently outperforming the national average.

Advertisement

“We are registering growth rates of 14–15%, much higher than the national average of 9–10%. Assam today stands proudly among the top five fastest-growing states in the country,” he had said.

According to Sarma, this economic upswing has been accompanied by an eightfold increase in capital expenditure.

Citing statistics, he said from just Rs 2,951 crore in 2015–16, Assam’s capital spending is projected to reach Rs 24,964 crore in 2024–25 .

The state government attributes this rise to a focused thrust on infrastructure, institutions, and human capital development.

“This positions Assam as one of the leading states in capital investment,” Sarma said.

The state’s debt-to-GDP ratio is currently 25%, a manageable level that reflects fiscal prudence.

Seventeen public sector undertakings (PSUs) are profitable and together contribute a net wealth of Rs 40,000 crore to the state’s economy.

Additionally, the state has Rs 58,000 crore worth of assets that can be liquidated if required, providing a financial buffer for future uncertainties.