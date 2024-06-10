Assam CM Sarma claims BJP will win 100 seats in 2026 Assembly elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confidently claimed that the BJP and its allies will secure over 100 seats in the 2026 state assembly elections.

With more than two years remaining until the elections, Sarma who was one of the star campaigners of the BJP in the state, is already focusing on a robust campaign strategy,

Sarma’s assertion comes amidst emerging rifts within the state BJP, particularly highlighted by the recent Lok Sabha election results in Upper Assam.

Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi won the Jorhat seat, a significant blow to the BJP as it was seen as a prestigious battle.

In these elections, the BJP contested 11 seats in Assam and won nine, reflecting a strong performance overall but also sparking internal criticism regarding the campaign’s effectiveness in Upper Assam, especially in Jorhat.

In response to these internal challenges, the BJP’s central leadership appears to be taking strategic steps to reinforce its presence in Upper Assam.

The inclusion of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, a Rajya Sabha member and the Chief Minister’s political secretary, in the cabinet indicates a targeted effort to bolster the party’s influence in this crucial region.

Notably, Sarma has also said that he will go in for a cabinet reshuffle before August 15 to re-energise the party before 2026 elections.

Meanwhile, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the BJP, contested two seats in the Lok Sabha elections and won one. The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) also performed well, winning the single seat it contested. Out of Assam’s 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, the Congress-led INDIA bloc secured three seats.

According to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP and its allies led in 93 assembly constituencies during the recent Lok Sabha elections. Specifically, the BJP led in 76 seats, the AGP in 10, and the UPPL in seven. The Congress-led alliance led in 31 constituencies, and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led in two.