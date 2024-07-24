Logo

# India

Assam govt reclaimed encroached land exceeding the size of Chandigarh: CM

More than 167 square kilometres of land was retrieved from encroachers over the past three years.

Statesman News Service | Guwahati | July 24, 2024 5:26 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Wednesday that the state government has successfully reclaimed more than 167 square kilometres of land from encroachers over the past three years.

This reclaimed area is larger than the entire city of Chandigarh, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s ongoing efforts to address illegal land occupation.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted this achievement in a press conference, stating, “In the last three years, with consistent government efforts and the cooperation of a large section of society, we have been able to free up 167 square kilometres of land from encroachers. This area is larger than the size of Chandigarh city.”

He emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that every inch of encroached land in Assam is reclaimed and restored to its rightful status.

The Assam government’s land reclamation drive involved coordinated efforts between various state departments and local communities, aiming to tackle the widespread issue of illegal land encroachment that has persisted for years.

The reclaimed land is expected to be repurposed for development projects, including agriculture, housing, and infrastructure, thereby contributing to the state’s overall growth and prosperity.

In addition to the land reclamation efforts, Chief Minister Sarma reiterated the government’s dedication to maintaining the momentum of this initiative. “We are committed to making every inch of land free from encroachers,” he affirmed.

