Assam CM hails Union Budget-2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has commended the Union Budget presented in the Parliament today, highlighting its strategic approach to sustaining India’s growth momentum.

He emphasized the budget’s significant contributions towards employment generation and support for small businesses.

In a statement on X, Sarma wrote: “My compliments to Hon’ble Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji and her team for presenting a budget that lays down a solid roadmap to maintain India’s growth momentum and seeks to propel our economy to the world’s third largest, as envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji.”

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the budget’s dedicated assistance for Assam, particularly in managing the recurrent flooding issues.

“We are extremely grateful for the special assistance Assam will receive under this Budget to help meet the challenges posed by floods. The excellent reforms announced for land registration will complement our ongoing efforts like Mission Basundhara 3.0,” Sarma noted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, announced significant funding for flood management projects in Assam as part of the 2024-25 Union Budget. She highlighted that Assam, along with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, will receive focused support to mitigate the impacts of recent natural disasters.

Additionally, the government has earmarked Rs 11,500 crore for flood mitigation efforts in Bihar, underlining its broader commitment to tackling flood-related challenges across the country.