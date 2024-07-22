Himanta Sarma discusses Assam flood situation with PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss critical issues facing the state, including the ongoing flood situation and various developmental initiatives.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the meeting through a post on X. It said, “Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @himantabiswa, met Prime Minister @narendramodi.”

During their interaction, CM Sarma expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to seek the Prime Minister’s blessings and guidance.

He provided a detailed briefing on the severe flood situation that has been affecting Assam and outlined the state government’s efforts to mitigate the challenges faced by the residents.

“Had the absolute privilege of seeking the blessings and guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji today. During our meeting, I briefed him on the flood situation in Assam and updated him on the various efforts underway to mitigate the challenges faced by our people. I also discussed the status of ongoing developmental works. On behalf of the people of Assam, I once again extended our heartfelt congratulations as he embarks on a historic third term,” CM Sarma posted on X.

The discussion also included an update on the progress of several developmental projects in Assam. CM Sarma emphasized the importance of continued support from the central government to ensure timely completion and effective implementation of these initiatives.

Prime Minister Modi, who is serving his third consecutive term, reiterated the central government’s commitment to assisting Assam in overcoming its challenges. He assured CM Sarma of all possible support and lauded the efforts of the Assam government in addressing the flood crisis and pushing forward with developmental projects.