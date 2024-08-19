Assam CM Reaffirms Commitment to Swift Justice for Crimes Against Women

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reaffirming his government’s commitment to combating brutal crimes against women.

Commenting on the rape and murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata, Sarma stated, “In Assam, anyone who dares to commit such heinous acts faces swift and decisive action, as our records over the past three years clearly show. The opposition’s response to our actions is also well documented.”

As concerns over safety and justice grow in the wake of the tragic incident, the Chief Minister emphasized his administration’s dedication to ensuring justice for victims of crimes against women.

“We act immediately against anyone who commits crimes such as rape, and we ensure that justice is served swiftly. Unfortunately, the opposition does not always support these actions. Yet, in the last three years, we have taken many such ‘quick actions’ in the state,” Sarma asserted.

The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance security measures for doctors in Assam. “We are implementing multiple initiatives to ensure the safety of our doctors,” Sarma noted.

Reflecting on the broader impact of the Kolkata incident, Sarma expressed his administration’s solidarity with the victim and her family, stating, “We strongly condemn the incident in Kolkata. We stand with the victim and her family in their pursuit of justice, and we believe the accused must be held accountable.”