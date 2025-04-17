Pak needs to act and bring to justice other perpetrators of Mumbai attacks: India

India on Friday came down heavily on Pakistan for dissociating itself with Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 terror attacks, saying his extradition is a reminder to the neighbouring country to act and bring to justice at the earliest other perpetrators of the Mumbai mayhem.

“Pakistan may try very hard, but its reputation as the epicentre of global terrorism will not diminish. Extradition of Rana serves as a reminder to Pakistan that it needs to bring to justice other perpetrators as soon as possible,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

Rana was recently extradited to India by the United States to face Indian law for his role in the planning and execution of the terror attacks in which over 160 innocent people were killed.

On Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir dubbing Jammu and Kashmir as Islamabad’s “jugular vein”, the spokesperson shot back, ”How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a Union Territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacating of illegally occupied territories by that country.”