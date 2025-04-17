Social impact platform – The Common Table – unveiled in Chandigarh

In a powerful confluence of purpose, passion, and transformation, the unveiling of The Common Table (TCT) – the brain child of Chandigarh women – Bani Cheema and Geetanjali Gupta – and a pioneering platform for social change and community collaboration, took place here on Thursday.

Both Bani and Geetanjali returned to India from the US to give wings to their passion of doing something socially beneficial and impactful in their home country. The unique aspect was that former Miss India-America Leena Gupta’s debut book ‘Anchor Within’ was also launched at the unveiling of TCT.

The unveiling took place at a media meet held on the side-lines of a uniquely devised programme – 'Breaking Barriers' – which was headlined by Leena Gupta.

Bani Cheema, Co-founder, TCT, who is an Indian American eentrepreneur and supports grassroots organizations, said: “Rooted in Chandigarh yet global in its outlook, TCT intends to host curated events, thematic workshops, and meaningful exchanges between innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from across India and even the world. TCT is a space for learning, for listening, and for sharing.”

Geetanjali Gupta, the other Co-founder of TCT and a former Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Global Financial Analyst, said, “Both me and Bani came back to our roots in India not just to give back, but to build something transformative together,” said Geetanjal. “The Common Table is our way of creating a compassionate future,” she added.

Notably Geetanjali leads programmes that offer free tailoring and stitching training to women from low-income communities at Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh and has also founded Silai Wilai, a social enterprise that provides a platform to these women to sell their garments in the market.

It is noteworthy that the beauty pageant-crown that Leena Gupta, a TEDx speaker and a senior Art of Living international faculty member, was a symbol of perfection until vitiligo stripped away the illusion. For most, the condition would have been a curse, but for Leena, it became the foundation of her greatest triumph. Leena overcame the odds and emerged stronger.

Talking about her book, Leena said, “Each one of us faces challenges of different kinds in life. My book ‘Anchor Within’ is a ‘go-to’ for all such people who probably at times think of giving up on life. My vitiligo diagnosis during the peak of my career was a big set-back but I chose to rise above personal and societal challenges, converting adversity into a message of authenticity and power.”

Leena informed that the book brings a deeply personal yet universally relevant guide to reclaiming inner strength and joy. “It offers tools for self-discovery, resilience, and unshakable confidence,” added Leena.