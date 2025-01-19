Assam CM invites Prez to grace Srimanta Sankardeva Award

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here and extended an invitation to her to grace the Srimanta Sankardeva Award 2025, scheduled to be held in April this year.

The President accepted the invitation to grace the event and confer the prestigious award following the Chief Minister’s invitation on Saturday.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote: “I had the privilege of calling upon Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmu.

I am deeply grateful to the Hon’ble President for graciously accepting our invitation to visit our state and confer the Srimanta Sankardeva Award in April 2025. Her valuable time and guidance are truly appreciated.”

The award is named after the great Vaishnavite saint and reformer of Assam, Srimanta Sankardeva.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence.

He also visited the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium to witness a badminton match of the Yonex Sunrise India Open 2025.

Later, the Chief Minister departed for a five-day visit to Seoul and Tokyo to meet industry leaders, investors and other stakeholders for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 to be held in Guwahati on February 25 and 26.

“I am shortly leaving for Seoul and Tokyo on a 5 -day visit to present our vision of Advantage Assam 2 to prospective investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders,” he wrote on X.

Sarma added, “During my stay, I intend to showcase Assam – the gateway to South East Asia and blessed with excellent human capital as a key anchor state in strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy.”