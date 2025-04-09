Prez Murmu, Portugal PM see greater opportunities for cooperation

President Droupadi Murmu and Portugal Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, during their meeting in Lisbon, agreed that there are greater opportunities for cooperation between India and Portugal in many areas, such as trade and commerce, defence, science and technology, and energy.

On the concluding day of her visit to the south European country on Tuesday, President Murmu also met the President of Assembleia Da República (Portuguese Parliament), José Pedro Aguiar-Branco. The two leaders agreed that regular exchanges between the Parliaments of India and Portugal would boost the people-to-people ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed the way forward for further strengthening bilateral relations.

The Indian President addressed the members of the Indian community at a reception hosted by the Indian ambassador to Portugal. The accompanying Minister of State, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, as well as Members of Parliament, Dhaval Patel and Sandhya Ray, were present on the occasion.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering of Indian community members who had travelled to Lisbon from all parts of Portugal to listen to her, the President said that representing many parts of India and different communities, they not only reflect the diversity of India but also represent the shared values that bind our countries – democracy, pluralism, and the spirit of fraternity.

She said their contributions to Portugal and their efforts to promote Indian culture make them true ambassadors of India. She said she felt happy to note that they are achieving success and accomplishments through their hard work and making India proud.

The President said that the government of India is committed to strengthening the bond with its diaspora and ensuring their welfare, adding that it has taken several initiatives to support the diaspora in times of crisis.

She told the members of the diaspora that the Indian missions abroad are ready to assist every Indian because wherever they are, their motherland is always with them.

President Murmu paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi in Lisbon. She also visited the Radha-Krishna Temple and offered prayers.

Accompanied by President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa, she visited Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon to witness various research and development initiatives, including in the fields of neuroscience, oncology, experimental clinical research, and automated medicine delivery.

The President also interacted with Indian researchers and scholars working at the Foundation and at other institutions across Portugal and commended the Indian scholars for their role in deepening India-Portugal collaboration in emerging technologies and scientific research.

The Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown is a state-of-the-art medical, scientific and technological institution where interdisciplinary clinical care is being developed alongside applied research activities and advanced education programmes.

Later, the President left Lisbon for the Slovak Republic for the second leg of her two-nation state visit.