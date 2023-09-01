Assam CM hails PM’s push for one-nation, one-election policy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forming a committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, to address the issue of ‘one-nation, one-election.’

Sarma expressed his contentment that a distinguished figure like Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation to lead the committee.

Sarma highlighted the significance of this decision, emphasizing that multiple elections in India entail substantial financial costs and often disrupt the country’s development due to the perpetual election cycle.

He lauded PM Modi’s recognition of the potential benefits of synchronized national and state elections, such as cost reduction and sustained development over a five-year period.

Sarma envisioned that this initiative could elevate India to a global leadership position and regarded the committee as a valuable contribution from PM Modi to the nation.