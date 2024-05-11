Unhappy with exam results, class 12 student commits suicide in Assam

Disappointed over her class 12 result, a girl student committed suicide in Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said on Saturday.

She was a student of Margherita College.

According to police, the result of the examination was declared on Thursday.

Advertisement

As she got third division instead of her expectation of first, she tool the extreme step.

When no one was at the home in APO colony in the Margherita area on Friday afternoon, the girl hanged herself, a senior police official said.

After receiving information, a team of Margherita police went to spot and recovered the body.

After autopsy, the body was handed over to the family.