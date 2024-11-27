Assam CM downplays Manipur violence spillover, highlights Northeastern States’ individuality

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed concerns about the ongoing violence in Manipur impacting other Northeastern states, including Assam.

Addressing the media at the International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga on November 27, CM Sarma emphasised that while Northeastern states share emotional and cultural ties, they remain geographically and administratively distinct.

“We are emotionally one, culturally one, but boundary-wise different,” he stated.

Drawing a parallel to other parts of India, Sarma added, “Is an event in Rajasthan a setback for Haryana? While we share a cultural bond, we are individual states.”

Referring specifically to Manipur’s situation, he remarked, “To link an incident in Manipur with Kaziranga or Manas is unfair. It only leads to frustration.”

The Chief Minister underscored the need to view events in each state within their specific contexts rather than generalising them across the region.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions in Manipur, where violence over the past few weeks has intensified. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently revealed that security forces are conducting extensive combing operations in the Jiribam area to arrest those responsible for recent acts of violence that claimed the lives of several individuals, including women and children.

In response to the unrest, additional Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units have been deployed to the region, and operations will continue until the culprits are apprehended, Singh assured.