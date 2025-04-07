BJP leader’s house set ablaze in Manipur amid protests against Waqf Amendment Act

Security has been tightened in parts of Manipur as tensions flared up over the Waqf (Amendment) Act as protests turned violent, culminating in the torching of a BJP leader’s residence in Thoubal district on Sunday night.

A mob, angry over the central government’s move to amend the Waqf Act, set fire to the house of Askar Ali, the Minority Morcha Chief of the BJP in Manipur.

Ali, who had earlier expressed support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in a social media post, faced widespread backlash from the community.

He later retracted his statement, issued a public apology, and clarified his opposition to the Act.

However, the damage was done, and protesters targeted his home as a symbol of dissent against the bill and the BJP-led government.

Massive rallies erupted across Imphal and surrounding areas on Sunday, with thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets.

Slogans condemning the central government and the ruling BJP were raised, demanding a rollback of the law.

In response to the growing unrest, additional paramilitary and state security forces have been deployed across sensitive zones in the Imphal valley to prevent further escalation.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, April 3, and the Rajya Sabha on Friday, April 4, received presidential assent from President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, thereby becoming law.

While the state government has yet to issue an official statement on the incident, local leaders and civil society organisations have called for calm and dialogue to address the grievances of the protesting communities.