Assam CM announces govt jobs for family members of martyrs in key Cabinet meeting

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced government jobs for family members of martyrs in a key Cabinet meeting. In the Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Sarma, several key decisions were taken towards the empowerment of the people of the state.

The chief minister also announced Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana to streamline medical reimbursement procedures for government employees and pensioners.

Beneficiaries of the scheme – government employees and pensioners – will be able to undergo treatment at all government and private hospitals registered under the Clinical Establishment Act.

Their medical reimbursement claims will be processed via a dedicated online portal of Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society.

Moreover the cost of OPD medicines post operation treatment will also be reimbursed to eligible patients. Cashless facilities will also be made available in all government hospitals from the next financial year.

The Cabinet also approved government jobs for one family member of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force personnel who sacrificed their lives for the country. Besides, a DPR was also approved for the modernization of power distribution. This will cost the exchequer an estimated Rs 5196 crore and benefit approximately 67 lakh consumers across the state.

A decision to procure green power from renewable sources was also taken during the meeting. For this, the Government of Assam will execute a power purchase agreement for 100 MW at the rates offered by the Solar Power Corporation of India Limited.

Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs, expressed his gratitude towards the chief minister and said the decisions taken by the Cabinet will further empower the people of Assam.