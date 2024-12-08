Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav celebrates Northeast’s vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities: PM 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi celebrates the Northeast’s vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities and traditional craftsmanship.

In response to an article shared by Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighting the works done the BJP-led government at the Centre for the North Eastern region, the Prime Minister in a post on X wrote, “Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia elaborates that Northeast India is witnessing remarkable growth through improved connectivity, digital inclusion and investment in infrastructure.”

Referring to Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, he said, “The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi celebrates the Northeast’s vibrant textile sector, tourism opportunities and traditional craftsmanship.”

Notably, in line with his commitment to showcase the cultural vibrancy of Northeast India, Modi on Friday inaugurated the first-ever three-day Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav at the Bharat Mandapam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Northeast is the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ of India. He said Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav is a celebration of the brighter future of the Northeast, adding that it is a festival of a new dawn of development, propelling the mission of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ forward.

“Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim… Ashtalakshmi is seen in these eight states of North East,” Modi said.

In a post on X, the DoNER Minister while sharing his article, wrote, “The Northeastern region of India that was once languished in obscurity and crippled by the incompetence of previous regimes, is today a key enabler for the Viksit Bharat mission.”

He said under the leadership of Modi, the government has elevated the Northeast to become the ‘Growth Engine of India’, marked by its diverse culture and economic potential.

On Saturday, Scindia along with Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar walked the ramp at the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav.

Sharing photographs of the fashion show at the Mahotsav, he wrote on X, “Truly a celebration of culture and creativity. Had an amazing time at the fashion show showcasing the vibrant styles of Northeast India. Each state was beautifully represented by talented artists and models. Honoured to be part of the event with my colleague Sukanta Majumdar.”