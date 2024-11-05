Arrangements still incomplete at Chhath ghats: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday accused the AAP government of indulging in politics over Chhath and alleged that it has left deficiencies in preparations for the grand festival of the Purvanchali community.

He alleged that it will not be an exaggeration to say that this year, AAP government’s administration led by CM Atishi has shown gross negligence, engaged in corruption, and tampered with the faith of the entire Purvanchal community, particularly the Chhath devotees.

He claimed that due to the inaction and carelessness of the Atishi government, neither have the ponds been filled with water, nor have drinking water tankers reached over 800 temporary Chhath Ghats by Tuesday evening. The Delhi BJP chief alleged that AAP MLAs are openly spreading political corruption, be it along the riverbanks or at temporary ghats.

