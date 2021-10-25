Army Commanders to hold four-day strategy meet from today

Amid the ongoing military stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh and an upsurge in terrorist activities in the Kashmir valley, top Army Commanders will hold a four-day conference here from today.

The apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current/emerging security and administrative aspects to chart the future course for the force in the backdrop of the situation along the borders and challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Defence Ministry release said.

The Army Commanders’ Conference is an apex level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army. The conference is also a formal forum for the senior leadership of the Indian Army to interact with senior officials of the Department of Military Affairs and the Department of Defence.

During the conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the Army Commanders. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also scheduled to address the senior leadership of the Army on avenues for promoting tri-service synergy.

The conference is taking place at a time when there has been no let-up in tension with China in Eastern Ladakh where the militaries of the two countries continue to be locked in a face-off since April-May last year. The last round of the Commanders’ level talks between the two countries ended in a stalemate with the Chinese side refusing to disengage from some of the friction areas suggested by the Indian side to ease the situation.

There is also an increase in tension with Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the wake of deadly attacks by Pakistan-trained terrorists on Army personnel and innocent civilians in the valley.