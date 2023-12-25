Army chief visits Poonch in J-K to take stock of security situation

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Monday visited the border district of Poonch where he reviewed the prevailing security situation and exhorted the troops to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.

The visit comes after the killing of four soldiers in an ambush by terrorists and thereafter alleged custodial death of three local civilians who were picked up by the troops for questioning about the terror attack. The death of civilians has put the administration on the backfoot.

General Manoj Pande arrived here from New Delhi in the morning and then flew to Poonch in a helicopter. He was given an update on the prevalent security situation.

The Army Chief interacted with commanders on the ground and exhorted them to conduct the operations in the most professional manner and remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges, a defence spokesman said.

General Pande is learnt to have taken stock of the massive ongoing operation to track down the terrorists behind the ambush on two Army vehicles at Dera-ki-Gali.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain and senior civil administration and police officers are camping in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch to supervise the anti-terrorist operation and maintain law and order.

With massive outrage pouring in on the issue of custodial death of three civilians, the Army has reportedly shifted the Brigadier of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) overseeing operations in the area. Three other senior officers, including a Colonel, have also been removed to enable thorough internal investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of civilians on 22 December, a day after the terror attack.

Meanwhile, the PDP claimed that the party chief Mehbooba Mufti was “forcefully” placed under house arrest before her scheduled visit to Surankote, where she aimed to assess the situation and console families of victims killed under the Army custody.