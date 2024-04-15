Army chief embarks on visit to Uzbekistan to strengthen defence ties

General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), left on Monday on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan, marking a significant step in bolstering the defence cooperation between the two countries.

General Pande will engage in dialogues with the top defence leadership of Uzbekistan. The meetings are planned with Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov, the Defence Minister of Uzbekistan; Major General Khalmukhamedov Shukhrat Gayratjanovich, the First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; and Major General Burkhanov Ahmed Jamalovich, the Deputy Minister and Chief of Air and Air Defence Forces.

”These dialogues are pivotal in fostering stronger military cooperation. The itinerary also includes a visit to the Armed Forces Museum followed by a tour of the Hast Imam Ensemble, offering insights into the rich military history and achievements of Uzbekistan,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Advertisement

The COAS will pay homage to Late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India, by laying a wreath at his monument. Thereafter, he will visit the Victory Park, commemorating Uzbekistan’s contributions and sacrifices in the Second World War.

The visit by General Manoj Pande aims at strengthening military cooperation between India and Uzbekistan besides exploring new avenues of collaboration between the two nations.