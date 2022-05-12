Army chief on maiden visit reaches Leh, to visit eastern Ladakh

General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff on Thursday arrived at Leh on his maiden visit to the Ladakh region after assuming the reins of the Indian Army.

The Army Chief was briefed on the security situation along the borders with a special focus on Eastern Ladakh. The high level of operational readiness being maintained by the forces while maintaining a high tempo of capability development was highlighted.

Later, General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff accompanied by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, and Lieutenant General A Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps called on RK Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh.

This was followed by a detailed discussion on issues related to Civil-Military cooperation and the role of the Indian Army in developmental activities in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

During his three-day visit to Ladakh, General Manoj Pande will visit forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and interact with troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control in the most difficult and inhospitable terrain in the world.