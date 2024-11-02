Army begins verification patrolling at Depsang: MEA

The Indian Army has commenced verification patrolling at Depsang, the second friction point between India and China in eastern Ladakh, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).Patrolling at Demchok had begun on Friday, a day after the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

At a media briefing here on saturday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that following the disengagement agreement with China, the verification patrolling has begun on mutually agreed terms in both Demchok and Depsang.”On October 21, 2024, the last phase of disengagement was agreed upon between India and China. As a result, verification patrolling has commenced on mutually agreed terms in Demchok and Depsang. We will keep you updated,” the spokesperson added.

On Thursday, troops of both the countries also exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali. The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points, bringing a fresh thaw in Sino-Indian ties.

