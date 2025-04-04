Delhi braces for heat wave with temperatures to soaring to 42°C

The national capital is in for a scorching week with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a heat wave that will push the temperatures to 42 degrees Celsius by April 10.

According to the IMD, Delhi has already witnessed a significant rise in the temperatures over the past 24 hours, with the maximum temperatures settling between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius, a good 5-6 degrees above normal. The minimum temperatures, however, remained close to normal, ranging from 18 to 21 degrees Celsius.

However, as per the data released by the IMD, the maximum temperature reached up to 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum reported was 18.8 degrees Celsius.

The heat-wave conditions are expected to persist over the next six days with daytime temperatures ranging from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius on April 5 and rising to 39-41 degrees Celsius by April 6. Winds will shift to a northwesterly direction at speeds of 16-20 km/h, providing little respite from the heat.

The temperature is expected to touch 42 degrees Celsius on April 7 and 8, with southeasterly winds prevailing at light speeds of 8-14 km/h. Despite the soaring daytime heat, no warm night conditions are expected during this stretch.

The IMD has also forecast heat-wave conditions to persist in isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch, south Haryana, and Delhi till April 9.

Moreover, a turbulent weather pattern is expected to hit Delhi in the coming days, with a fresh western disturbance likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 8, 2025.

Currently, a cyclonic circulation is seen as a trough in westerlies, with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level, roughly along Long. 75°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. This system is expected to bring turbulent weather conditions to the region.

This disturbance is expected to bring changes in the weather conditions over Delhi-NCR. Residents of Delhi are advised to take necessary precautions to beat the heat, including staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak sun hours, and wearing light, loose-fitting clothing. The heat wave is expected to bring temperatures to record highs, making it essential for citizens to prioritize their health and safety.