Armed forces Veterans Day celebrated in Srinagar

Indian Armed Forces Veterans Day was celebrated on Friday at the JAK LI Regimental Centre, Srinagar to recognise the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who retired on 14 January 1953.

​A Veterans meet was organised at Nongrum Auditorium, JAK LI Regimental Centre which was attended by Veterans and Veer Naris.

The Veterans were felicitated by the Commandant JAK LI Regimental Centre. The event was aimed to recognise their contribution and receive firsthand information about problems being faced by them. Attendees were educated about various welfare projects being undertaken as also health care during COVID.

To facilitate instant mitigation of issues, various stalls, including Medical and Dental Camp, Zila Sainik Welfare Board, JAK LI Records and Banks, were established. These aimed at providing basic Medical Care and mitigate pensionary issues and related documentation issues.

Commandant, JAK LI Regimental Centre during his address, felicitated them and assured continued assistance from the Army. The Commandant also expressed his gratitude in recognition of their sacrifice, service to the Nation and gallant act during active service in the line of duty.​

The Veterans extended their sincere gratitude towards Army for organising the Veterans meet to mark the Veterans Day and thanked security forces for maintaining peace and tranquility in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir while providing enormous job opportunities for youth and women through recruitment, various empowerment projects and Skill Development at Army Skill Development Centre.