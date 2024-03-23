Apna Dal-Kamerawadi tilts towards BSP

After severing ties with the Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by Krishna Patel and her SP MLA daughter Pallvi Patel could have a pre-poll alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, the Apna Dal (K) withdrew its earlier decision to contest 3 Lok Sabha seats of Mirzapur, Phulpur and Kaushambi under the INDIA bloc.

Sources here said that Pallvi Patel is expected to meet BSP supremo Mayawati tomorrow to finalise the pre-poll pact.

Earlier, Krishna Patel had announced to contest elections on three seats on her own under the INDIA bloc. Now she has withdrawn the list.

In the statement issued by the party, it has been said that the list of seats has been cancelled till further notice and a revised new list will be released soon.