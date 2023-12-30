Anurag Thakur unveils GoI Calendar 2024

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday launched the Government of India calendar 2024 with the theme of “Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat”.

The calendar 2024 depicts the social, cultural and economic transformation brought about in the lives of the people of India through the design of people-friendly policies and implementation of the schemes and initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister recalled the numerous achievements of the government, images related to which adorn pages of the calendar. He stated that India has made tremendous strides towards becoming Atmanirbhar. A country that was the second largest importer of mobile phones is today the second largest manufacturer. A country that used to import vaccines is now distributing vaccines to the whole world under Vaccine Maitri. India is today a manufacturing giant, he said.

Mr Thakur added that even in the spaces that did not have Indian presence, India is now a power to reckon with, and exemplifying this, he said that India is today the third largest startup ecosystem.

He said the government holds women empowerment paramount, and this is exemplified by Ujjwala yojana on the one hand and Drone Didi on the other. On the topic of farmer welfare, Mr Thakur said that it was the current government that implemented the Swaminathan Committee report. Furthermore, the government has spent 2.8 lakh crore so far on farmers’ prosperity, he added.

Transparency and accountability are the motto of the government and it is this ethos that has carried India from one of the Fragile Five economies once upon a time to the fifth largest economy of the world today. The spirit of these values flows from the very top under the leadership of PM Modi, he added.

Mr Thakur said that as 2023 ends, 2024 is bringing a new dawn of opportunities. The world is looking towards India with a sense of hope, the world is looking up to India for its leadership.