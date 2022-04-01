Another trader shot at in Patna

A prominent trader was shot at by two bike-borne assailants in the state capital’s Phulwarisharif, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred at the Azad market around 9.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Tashvir Malik, the victim, was rescued by local shopkeepers and transported to the neighboring Patna AIIMS hospital, where his condition was severe.

Malik is a well known marble merchant in the city. He also operates a candy shop called ‘Makkhan Bhog’ and works in the real estate industry.

According to the police, the assailants broke inside Malik’s office at Hussain plaza in Azadpur market and opened fire on him. The attackers departed once he collapsed, assuming he was dead. According to the authorities, they also fired in the air while escaping.

“As the victim was still breathing, he was rushed to the Patna AIIMS hospital. His condition is critical now,” said R. Rahman, the SHO of Phulwarisharif police station.

“The attackers used 9mm pistols in the execution of crime. It was ascertained through the half a dozen used cartridges recovered from the spot,” Rahman said.

“The reason for the attack has not been ascertained yet. We are investigating from all angles,” he said.

On Sunday night, a JDU leader was assassinated in Danapur. On Monday morning, a famous trader was slain and two others were injured in Patna’s Mirchi Gali. On Tuesday, a young man was slain in Patna’s Majarhatta neighborhood.

