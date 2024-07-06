Another step to paralyze AAP, says party after L-G’s nod to probe bribery charge against Jain

In a sharp reaction to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s approval to probe allegations against former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain under the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act, in a bribery case, the AAP on Saturday said that the BJP is relentlessly hatching conspiracies against the Delhi ruling party and paralyze it.

The AAP in a statement has claimed that it is yet another step towards suppressing the party, other than over 200 cases filed against its ministers and MLAs.

The party alleged that the BJP has already incarcerated its top leadership including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Hitting out at the ruling dispensation at the Centre, the AAP has alleged that they illegally constituted the ‘Shunglu Committee’ and kept 400 files of the AAP government under the pretext of an investigation, while they have been probing alleged liquor policy scam for two years, opening various cases with new fabricated stories, and yet not a single rupee of corruption has been recovered till date, the AAP claimed.

“Ever since the AAP government came to power, the BJP and its Central government have tried everything possible to undermine and paralyze it. This includes enacting the GNCTD Act against the Supreme Court’s verdict and disrupting public interest initiatives through its bureaucracy by withholding payments for Mohalla Clinics and medicines for the government hospitals,” the party claimed in a statement.

“This is the 201st case against us, like the previous 200 cases. The BJP and its Central government are trying to paralyze the Delhi government because the AAP is a staunchly honest party,” the statement read further.

The AAP’s reaction comes close on the heels of Saxena’s approval to probe Jain allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 7 crore for waiving of penalty of Rs 16 crore imposed on Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), which was executing the project for the installation of CCTVs in 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Saxena agreed with the proposal of Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) to refer the matter under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption (PoC) Act, 1998 to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approving investigation against the former Delhi Minister by Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the GNCTD.