Another SP hoarding to counter BJP’s in UP

The poster war between the ruling BJP and the main opposition in the state, Samajwadi Party, continues in Uttar Pradesh.

On one hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement in Mathura ‘ Batenge to katenge’ (you will die if you are divided) is going viral. It has apparently received the support of the Sangh also.

The new hoarding of the SP has been put up outside its party office.

In the hoarding, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been portrayed as the future prime minister. The hoarding said ” Na bantenge, na katenge, PDA ke sang rahenge ( We will neither divide nor split, we will remain with PDA).”

The SP has coined its formula ‘PDA’ — “Pichde (backward classes or OBCs), Dalits, Alpasankhyak (minorities)”, keeping caste equations in mind.

SP leader Amit Choubey is reported to have put this hoarding.