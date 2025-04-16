Dwarka court receives hoax bomb threat email, police find nothing suspicious

In a series of hoax threats that have rocked the national capital, the Dwarka court in South West Delhi became the latest target after receiving a bomb-related email on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the in-charge of court security, an inspector-rank official, informed the Dwarka police post around 10:50 am about a threat email that had been received in the mailbox of CJM Shreya Aggarwal around 3:11 am.

The police said the email, which came to the CJM’s notice after the court opened for the day, stated, “An RDX-based explosive device has been clandestinely planted at the Metropolitan Court, South West, Delhi.”

Based on the threat, the local police, along with a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), immediately rushed to the court premises to conduct an inspection.

The court premises were thoroughly checked, both manually and with the help of a dog squad, but nothing suspicious was found, the police said in a statement.

Notably, the police are investigating to trace the sender of the email.

Earlier, on April 10, Jama Masjid and Red Fort, two iconic monuments in Old Delhi, received bomb-related threats, but nothing suspicious was found at that time either.