Congress workers protest chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul throughout UP

Congress workers, in response to a call given by the party leadership, held massive rallies throughout Uttar Pradesh in protest against the chargesheet against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi filed by the ED in the National Herald case.

Protesting Congress workers clashed with police in Lucknow, Varanasi, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Ayodhya, and other places in the state while trying to break the barricades installed to stop them.

In the state capital Lucknow, they were stopped by the police when they were about to gherao the ED office near the party office leading to clashes between the activists and security personnel.

In Varanasi, Congress workers entered the Collectorate office and sat on a dharna.

Congress workers clashed with police in Amethi while trying to burn the effigy of ED.

Congress workers were caned on the streets of Ayodhya while raising slogans against the BJP and ED.

UP Congress state president Ajay Rai said every handiwork of the BJP government is being exposed. “The public is distressed as Constitutional institutions are being misused. The misuse of ED against the Congress leaders is an effort to distract the public attention from the real issues,” he alleged.

However, he asserted that the Congress leaders are not afraid, they would answer firmly.

Ajay Rai said seizing the properties of National Herald is a proof of an autocratic dictator’s anger and the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are misusing the constitutional institutions and are taking action in a sense of revenge.

Former state president of Congress Nirmal Khatri said no Opposition leader opposes PM Modi in the Lok Sabha like Rahul Gandhi. He has the courage to protest against him. “That is why when the election comes, the Central government activates the ED. Now that the Bihar assembly elections are approaching, the names of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were included in the chargesheet on behalf of ED so that they could not participate in the Bihar election,” Former UP Congress President said.