Cong protest over National Herald case is ‘thief crying foul’: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said that Congress’ protests over the National Herald charge sheet is akin to “the thief crying foul”.

He alleged that the Congress leaders first committed the act, and now, instead of fighting the legal battle honestly, they are trying to politicize the case.

Advertisement

Sachdeva emphasized that the charge sheet in the National Herald case is the result of a petition filed by an individual during the Congress party’s rule, and said that it is not at all a vendetta action.

Advertisement

According to the BJP leader’ claims, had the case been weak, false, or politically motivated, the family which was in power from 2012 to mid-2014, would have had it quashed during their tenure.

Sachdeva alleged that the legal trouble which senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are facing presently is a consequence of their own greed.

The Delhi BJP President further stated it is unfortunate that the Congress workers are now being allegedly pushed forward to give a political twist to their corruption case.

As per the BJP leader’s claims, the properties of National Herald were created using funds contributed by thousands of Congress workers, and these properties were later converted into a private company.

The BJP leader claims that the case is not just about alleged corruption, but also involves a betrayal of trust, as the properties built from contributions of thousands of Congress workers were allegedly exploited by a family.