Another milestone on Katra–Banihal rail link

The Northern Railway on Thursday achieved another milestone of breaking through of escape tunnel T-48 on the Katra–Banihal section that would link the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country on the rail network.

General Manager, Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal said that Northern Railway has achieved a major milestone in USBRL project by executing the break-through of Escape Tunnel T-48 between Sumber and Sangaldan station on the ongoing Katra-Banihal Section.

It is worthwhile to mention that the line and level of the escape tunnel is precisely achieved in break-through. T-48 is an escape tunnel of length 9.694 Km long and 5.30 m. dia, modified horseshoe shape. This tunnel is a link between Sumber station and Sangaldan station.

This tunnel breakthrough will be a key milestone for the entire USBRL Project.