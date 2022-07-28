Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Another milestone on Katra–Banihal rail link

Another milestone on Katra–Banihal rail link

This tunnel breakthrough will be a key milestone for the entire USBRL Project.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | July 28, 2022 1:16 pm

Katra-Banihal rail link, Northern Railway

Photo: SNS

The Northern Railway on Thursday achieved another milestone of breaking through of escape tunnel T-48 on the Katra–Banihal section that would link the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country on the rail network.

General Manager, Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal said that Northern Railway has achieved a major milestone in USBRL project by executing the break-through of Escape Tunnel T-48 between Sumber and Sangaldan station on the ongoing Katra-Banihal Section.

It is worthwhile to mention that the line and level of the escape tunnel is precisely achieved in break-through. T-48 is an escape tunnel of length 9.694 Km long and 5.30 m. dia, modified horseshoe shape. This tunnel is a link between Sumber station and Sangaldan station.

This tunnel breakthrough will be a key milestone for the entire USBRL Project.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Passengers to enter Delhi Railway Station from Paharganj side
25 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog in north India
'By calling us Divyang our problems will not solve:' Disabled candidates continue their protest in Delhi