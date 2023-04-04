Northern Railway achieves originating freight loading of 65.05 MT in 2022-23

Northern Railway has achieved an originating freight loading of 65.05 MT in 2022-23 and surpassed the target by 0.36 MT with a growth of 0.43 per cent.

“7.93 MT loading in fertiliser and 7.37 MT in other commodities with impressive growth of 9.22 per cent in fertilisers and 27.9 per cent in other commodity loading in 2022-23,” Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager Northern Railway said.

He informed that despite the various constraints and challenges, Northern Railway has achieved milestones in freight loading, passenger, parcel, and other coaching earnings in Financial Year 2022-23.

He said Northern Railway has achieved first position in passenger, other coaching, and parcel earnings amongst all Zonal Railways over Indian Railway.

It has been the historic and best-ever performance of Northern Railway in passenger and parcel segments during FY 2022-23, he said.

Mentioning the highlights of Northern Railways’ major achievements in the Financial Year 2022-23, he said with an improvement of 185.34 per cent, Northern Railway ran 7764 long hauls trains in 2022-23 against 2721 long hauls in FY 21-22.

Northern Railway loaded 1646 (2.20 MT) auto rakes in FY 22-23 against 1022 rakes (1.34 MT) in FY 21-22, a growth of 64.04 per cent over last year.

Northern Railway loaded 165 rakes (0.67 MT) of fly ash in 2022-23 against 36 rakes in 2021-22. An increase of 358 per cent in fly ash.

Northern Railway loaded 84 rakes (0.13 MT) of Timber Waste in 2022-23 against 48 rakes in 2021-22. An increase of 77 per cent in Timber Waste Loading.

Northern Railway recorded loading of 8889 wagons (0.60MT) in piecemeal traffic in FY 2022-23. It recorded 136.16 MT cargo unloading in 2022-23 against 110.84 MT in FY 21-22. An increase of 22.84 per cent in cargo unloading.

Northern Railway earned Rs 11043.49 crore in passenger, Rs 1104.04 crore in other coaching, and Rs 471.81 crore in sundry earnings in FY 2022-23 against Rs 6933.91 crore, Rs 779.94 crore, and 228.49 crore respectively in 2021-22.