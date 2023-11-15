Northern Railway notifies festival special trains ahead of Chhath Puja

Northern Railway has notified 880 trips of 109 pairs of festival special trains in view of Chhath Puja, the Railways said in a press release on Wednesday. Of f the total trips, 809 are East bound and remaining 71 trips are bound to north and other areas. Northern Railway General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri also inspected the New Delhi Railway Station to see Chhath Puja arrangements.

Sukhwinder Singh, DRM Delhi Division and Sr. Officers of Northern Railway also accompanied Chaudhuri during the inspection. The GM inspected the various arrangements at New Delhi Railway Station and also interacted with the passengers to better understand the issues facing them.

The various arrangements for crowd management were briefed by General Manager, Northern Railway. As of today, 880 trips of 102 pairs plus 07 Unscheduled trains have been notified. In these trips, 809 trips are East bound and remaining 71 trips are North / Other bound generating approximately 17.5 lac additional seats.

In order to accommodate of every class, Northern Railway has ensured attachment of each type of coaches. 70 trains (68 Rakes) have been augmented with 117 coaches. Hence generated more than 5.17 lac berths.

Total additional berths and seats are about 22.5 lac. GM Chaudhuri has also instructed all the officers concerned to remain vigil to provide all kind of assistance to passengers if required by rail passengers.

In order to maintain crowd management at stations, the Railway has also set up well-equipped 24×7 mini control rooms at New Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Junction and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations. “May I Help You” booths for passenger’s assistance, passenger holding area and separate ticket counters to control crowd has also been set up.

Special Duty Officers (SDOs) have been stationed at New Delhi station during the peak rush period for overall supervision and co-ordination. Additional passengers waiting area and facilities have also been made in view of the festivals.

Mobile toilets, additional water taps, reservation counters, Big size LCD SCREEN for train information and public address system, food and snacks stalls have also been set up at various stations in the national capital.

In order to attend medical emergencies, a doctor has also been deployed at the station who will remain present from 06.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs. Provision of First Aid post with para-medical staff, adequate stretchers and wheel chairs at stations has also been ensured. An ambulance will also be available at the stations.

Moreover, Northern Railway Central Hospital, Divisional Hospitals at Delhi and Railway Dispensaries near Railway Station have been instructed to remain in readiness to any eventuality at Railway Station.